WTF?! What is the latest addition to the Xbox lineup? A flight stick? No. Racing wheel? No. A special edition console with LED lighting, keyboard, and a mouse? No. How about deodorant? Bingo. Microsoft now has a personal care line for Xbox.

Over the years, we have seen many product crossovers. There was the KFC / Huawei smartphone, Pizza Hut sneakers, KFC’s wing box drone, Sony / Nike PlayStation sneakers, a KFC VR game — you get the picture. Crossovers are not that uncommon.

The latest springs from a partnership between Microsoft and Unilever, the maker of the Axe line of personal care products. Together they will be producing Xbox-branded body wash, shower gel, and deodorant.

According to Gamespot, the products will be released under the Lynx line, which is what Axe products are called outside of the US. This is because the products will only be available in Australia and New Zealand.

Boo Microsoft!

"Powering up can be as simple as a quick spray before you head out the door."

Kidding aside, like most other crossover products, I fail to see the point. Even Microsoft’s explanation was unable to clarify the reasoning.

“We see Xbox fans achieve incredible things every day, and we wanted to celebrate that elevated skill, passion, and determination by creating something truly special,” said business group lead for Xbox Australia / New Zealand Tania Chee. “Now, powering up can be as simple as a quick spray before you head out the door.”

Gaming clichés for marketing purposes, I know, but if it smells good, I suppose it will sell. As to that, according to the product description, it smells like fruit, herbs, and various woody fragrances.

“Lynx Xbox is a fresh scent of pulsing green citrus, featuring top notes of kaffir lime and winter lemon, aromatic herbal middle notes of mint and sage, and woody bottom notes of patchouli and cedarwood. Containing a range of natural essential oils, the Xbox Lynx range comes with a sleek new look and features a body spray, deodorant, and shower gel.”

Mmmmm. I smell… Gamer.

Lynx Xbox goes on sale in grocery store and pharmacies in July. For now, at least, it will only be available in Australia and New Zealand, but I suppose if it does well, they may open it up for worldwide distribution.

If it comes to the States, you think they will change the name to AXbox?