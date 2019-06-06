The big picture: Razer's new Kraken X gaming headset is a relative rarity in this price range considering it features 7.1 surround sound instead of standard stereo audio. Speaking of, Razer is also providing 7.1 surround sound capability to all of its 2019 over-the-ear headsets priced under $99.

Razer on Thursday launched the Kraken X, an ultra-light 7.1 surround sound gaming headset that retails for under $50.

Featuring a redesign that slims down the Kraken profile to just 250 grams (0.55 pounds), the new Kraken X also packs soft memory foam ear cushions, an adjustable headband and glasses-friendly eyewear channels which collectively lead to what Razer calls “superior comfort all day long.”

You also get a bendable cardioid microphone and volume controls on the earcup. Hardware specifications of the headphones and microphone are as follows:

Headphones

Frequency response: 12 Hz – 28 kHz

Impedance: 32 Ω @ 1 kHz

Sensitivity (@1 kHz): 106 dB

Drivers: 40 mm, with Neodymium magnets

Inner ear cup diameter: 65 x 44 mm

Connection type: Analog 3.5 mm

Cable length: 1.3 m / 4.27 ft.

Approx. weight: 250g / 0.55lbs

Oval ear cushions: Designed for full-ear coverage with leatherette, for sound isolation and comfort

Microphone

Frequency response: 100 Hz – 10 kHz

Signal-to-noise ratio: ≥ 55 dB

Sensitivity (@1 kHz): -42 ± 3 dB

Pick-up pattern: Unidirectional ECM boom

The standard Kraken X is available in classic black while the Kraken X for Console is additionally offered in black with blue highlights. Both utilize a wired connection with a 3.5mm headphone jack, making them compatible with a range of devices including the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC and mobile devices.

Pricing is set at $49.99 and can be ordered from today via Razer's website.