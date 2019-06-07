What just happened? According to IMDb, Breaking Bad is the third best show ever made, sharing its position with Planet Earth and Band of Brothers. Now, fans can experience what it’s like to be part of Walter White’s criminal empire, thanks to a new mobile game based on the Emmy-winning series called Breaking Bad: Criminal Elements.

Rather than controlling Walter or Jessie Pinkman, players take control of an associate who works underneath the pair, helping them create a criminal empire “with far-reaching influence.”

Now available on the Google Play Store, the game, which was created in collaboration with the makers of the TV show, is described as a story-driven base-builder. How much you like it may depend on your enjoyment of similar titles such as Clash of Clans, which is said to share similar gameplay, though it does currently boast a four out of five rating.

Those who enjoyed the TV series will likely appreciate the appearance of other main characters in the game, including crooked lawyer Saul Goodman, drug lord Gus Fring, and the never-smiling Mike Ehrmantraut.

Breaking Bad: Criminal Elements is free to download but, like other freemium games, it includes in-app purchases, which range from $0.99 to $99.99 per item.

Back in 2017, we heard that Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan had teamed up with PlayStation to make a “VR experience” based in the show’s universe, but there have been few updates since then.