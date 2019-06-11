Rumor mill: After the recent reveal of the Pixel 3a and 3a XL, devices which were highly praised for bringing Google's flagship quality photography at a much lower price, it's time that details start spilling around the company's next big smartphone, the Pixel 4 and 4 XL. Leakster Steve Hemmerstoffer, better known as OnLeaks, got his hands on schematics revealing Google's latest efforts for the Pixel.

Google's launch of its next iteration of the Pixel series is a few months away and leaks around the development of the device have started surfacing on the web. New renders of the phone have appeared on Pricebaba, giving fans a taster of what to expect.

The first thing to notice is Google's departure from using a single rear camera to a multi-camera setup. The number of cameras and types of sensors in the resulting bump are still unknown but given what Google has been repeatedly pulling off with its combination of single camera lens and software expertise, the Pixel 4 with its multiple shooters is likely going to take the photography experience to the next level.

Also, the square glass enclosure on the back would make it resemble Apple's reported efforts for the next iPhone. Let's hope the design aesthetic and inspiration doesn't reach levels of the Pixel 3 XL's notch. That phone didn't do well in sales, after all.

Another departure from the existing design is the missing fingerprint sensor on the back. Although native support for face unlock has been spotted in Android Q beta, it's still too early to tell whether the Pixel 4 will only rely on face-based authentication or also include an in-display fingerprint sensor like the latest flagships from Samsung and OnePlus.

Other takeaways from the renders include the top earpiece placement suggesting the notch will continue for at least another generation. There's the usual USB-C port at the bottom and buttons for volume and power on the right side.

The phone schematics also suggest that it will have a glass front and back to give it a more premium look and feel. It might be possible that Google keeps glass for its flagships and turns to polycarbonate (plastic) builds for its future budget devices, presumably the Pixel 4a and 4a XL.

Internals of the phone are still anyone's guess but Snapdragon's latest 855 SoC can be expected, along with a bump in RAM and other hardware specs.