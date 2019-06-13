Through the looking glass: Getting your hands on the Cantroller won’t be easy. Miller Lite only made 200 examples, handing them out to fans that were able to beat actor / comedian Eric Andre in a match of Street Fighter V at E3. A quick check of eBay didn’t turn up any auctions, either, so unless you already scored one, you may be out of luck.

Much like the Consumer Electronics Show, E3 plays host to some weird and wacky creations. Case in point is the Cantroller, a promotional item from Miller Lite that’s part beer can, part wireless game controller. Wait, what?

The Cantroller at its heart is a 12-ounce can of beer. Dig deeper, however, and you’ll find a fully functional wireless game controller with Bluetooth connectivity and haptic feedback that can connect to your PC or game console. The 10-button controller features three hours of battery life thanks to a lithium ion pack that’s fully rechargeable via micro USB.

No word yet on whether or not Miller Lite plans to extend the promotion to other of-age drinkers outside of E3.

Found is a TechSpot feature where we share clever, funny or otherwise interesting stuff from around the web.