Through the looking glass: Aside from the occasional remix, music largely exists in static form. An artist produces a track and you listen to said track, time and again. Except, it’s the exact same experience each and every time you click play. Sure, variables like when, where and with whom you listen change, but the music itself is identical. According to one venture capitalist, that may not be the case for much longer.

During a recent speaking engagement at Creative Destruction Lab’s second annual Super Session event, Khosla Ventures CEO Vinod Khosla said that in 10 years from now, he doesn’t think we will be listening to music (at least, not in the traditional sense). Instead, the venture capitalist believes we’ll all be soaking in custom songs designed individually for the listener, tailored to particular needs or preferences.

As weird as that sounds, Khosla may not be far off base.

Plenty of time and effort has already gone into using AI and other methods to alter music and as Stuart Dredge highlighted earlier this year on Medium, listening habits are changing.

Consumers are increasingly opting for playlists based on their mood or activity rather than seeking out a specific song or band. Should that trend continue, it’s not inconceivable to think that music as we know it could evolve to better meet our needs.

Image credit: 3d illustration of human with headphones by whiteMocca