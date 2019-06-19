Bottom line: Where you will notice the biggest change, however, is during checkout. Whereas the first-gen X1D retailed for an eye-watering $8.995, the refreshed X1D II will command just $5,750 when it launches in July. It’s still an incredibly expensive camera – and that’s just for the body, you’ll still need at least one lens – but it’s far more affordable than its predecessor.

Hasselblad, the Swedish camera maker that launched the world’s first compact mirrorless medium format camera in 2016, has unveiled a follow-up device in the Hasselblad X1D II 50C.

The X1D II features upgraded electronics including a higher resolution 3.6-inch, 2.36-million-dot touch display – the largest LCD screen currently available on a digital medium format camera. The camera’s live-view feature also works better with a faster refresh rate, reduced shutter lag and black out time between frames and a start-up time that’s nearly twice as fast as before.

You also get an enhanced OLED electronic viewfinder with 3.69 million dots and 0.87x magnification.

Otherwise, the X1D II is largely similar to its predecessor, from its compact form factor and design down to the 50-megapixel sensor. It was a great camera to begin with so this isn't necessarily a bad thing.

Interested parties can pre-order the Hasselblad X1D II 50C medium format mirrorless camera from B&H Photo.