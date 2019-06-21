If you aren't lucky enough to live in an area where Domino's is rolling out autonomous pizza delivery, you aren't completely out of luck if you want a slightly more convenient ordering experience. Chevy today announced a new partnership with Domino's, which is aimed at making ordering pizza as "easy as pie."

Eligible Chevy drivers will now be able to place a Domino's order from the comfort of their vehicle, the carmaker claims; provided the vehicle in question has a touch screen with Chevrolet Marketplace integration. If it does, drivers will be able to sign in to their Domino's account and easily place a pizza order.

"Domino's has offered pizza lovers innovative ordering and delivery options for years. At the same time, Chevy put technologies in place that allows us to add capabilities to vehicles already on the road, like the ability for our drivers to order pizza through the touchscreen," Chevrolet Marketplace "business leader" Scott Goddard said in a statement. "This new in-vehicle solution is a natural collaboration that both Chevy drivers and pizza connoisseurs can enjoy."

There is a slight catch, though: you'll only be able to place orders from your "Easy Order" favorites list or your recent order list. That might be slightly frustrating for more spontaneous individuals who like to try something new with every purchase, but with a little bit of preparation, it probably won't be that big of a deal.

We should also note that though you can now place an order from your car, you still can't have it delivered to your car. As amusing as that would be, Chevy and Domino's have kept things simple -- all orders placed through Marketplace must be for in-store pick-up or delivery to an address.