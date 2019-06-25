What just happened? The YouTuber known as Etika was found dead by the New York City Police Department on Monday. Etika, whose real name is Desmond Amofah, was reported missing last week after he had posted a video that seemed to be a suicide note.

The YouTuber uploaded the video to his alternate YT channel TR1Iceman on June 17, but it has since been taken down. The video was of Amofah expressing “suicidal thoughts.” The incident was not the first sign that he may have been struggling with mental illness.

Amofah’s primary channel was takedown back in October 2018 because he had been uploading pornography. Alice Pika, his girlfriend at the time, said that he had a mental breakdown and had been committed to a local hospital. Amofah later confirmed that this was true and claimed on a Twitch stream that he intentionally got his YouTube channel deleted because he was demonetized. He also came forward saying that he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

Have you seen Desmond Amofah aka Etika?

He was last heard from June 19 at about 8PM by phone. He is 29 years old, approx 6 feet tall, and 160 lbs. He is a known @YouTube blogger and has many people concerned after a recent video. Call @NYPDTips anonymously with info 800-577-TIPS pic.twitter.com/SfaDa2OifJ — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 20, 2019

The NYPD acknowledged Amofah’s disappearance on June 20 when it tweeted his picture asking for help finding him. According to the New York Post, police found several of his belongings on the side of the Manhattan Bridge on June 22. Items included his wallet, cellphone, laptop, clothing, and his Nintendo Switch.

CNBC reports that on June 24, the NYPD was notified that someone had found a body in the East River near Pier 16. This location is only about a half a mile away from the Manhattan Bridge. New York police officials tweeted today confirming the body was Amofah’s.

Fans and fellow creators had been hoping that he was okay and tried reaching out to him. YouTube personality Daniel “Keemstar” Keem addressed Amofah via Twitter, urging him to get help and let everyone know he was alright.

Dear @Etika , listen man if you can see this right now please let the internet know you are alive. Yes some people will be mad but trust me way more people will be happy to know you are alive & safe somewhere. — KEEM (@KEEMSTAR) June 23, 2019

We mourn the loss of Etika, a beloved member of our gaming creator community. All of us at YouTube are sending condolences to his loved ones and fans. — YouTube Creators (@YTCreators) June 25, 2019

The community mourns the loss with an outpouring of condolences and support for his family. There is also a movement to reinstate Amofah’s final video along with numbers to mental health and suicide prevention phone numbers.

It would also be nice to see his original channel returned and memorialized (minus the porn). It contained a ton of Nintendo-related videos that fans and newcomers would be sure to enjoy. However, that might not even be possible if YouTube completely deleted the content.