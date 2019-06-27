Recap: Counter was trialed in the UK and Italy where it was positively received by both shoppers and partner stores who received additional foot traffic and thus, the potential for incidental sales.

Amazon on Thursday announced that Counter, its in-store network of package pickup locations, is now live in the US.

From today, Amazon shoppers can have their packages shipped to one of more than a hundred Ride Aid stores across the country. The service works with same-day, one-day, two-day and standard shipping services and is available at no additional cost.

Having your package delivered anywhere besides your home may seem counterintuitive but for some, it’d no doubt be a more desirable option. Package theft is a serious issue in some neighborhoods. It would also be useful for auto-shipping Prime Pantry deliveries scheduled for when you may be out of town.

Customers have 14 days to collect their package from a Counter pickup location.

To use it, just select one of the Counter pickup points available within your ZIP code during checkout. When the package arrives, you'll receive an e-mail with a unique barcode. Simply present the barcode to the store staff and they’ll retrieve your package.

Counter is part of the Amazon Hub family which also includes Locker, Locker+ and Apartment Locker delivery options.

Amazon said it plans to expand the service to 1,500 Rite Aid locations by the end of the year and is actively looking for small to midsized businesses and other large chains interested in participating.