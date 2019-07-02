At E3 2019, Microsoft announced that their popular all-you-can-play game subscription service, Xbox Game Pass, would be officially arriving on PC. The news was certainly exciting, and it acted as further evidence that Microsoft's previously-touted commitment to PC gaming was more than just talk.

Today, PC hardware maker AMD decided to hop on board the hype train with their own offer. Starting now, if you purchase a qualifying AMD Radeon GPU or Ryzen processor, you'll be given three months of access to Microsoft's Game Pass for PC -- for the low, low price of $0.

Before getting into the details, let's talk about precisely which hardware qualifies for the offer. On the GPU side, the list consists of the Radeon VII, an RX Vega 64 or 56, and all RX 500-series GPUs, including the RX 590, 580, 570, and 560. In terms of qualifying CPUs, we have the Ryzen 7 2700X or 2700, and the Ryzen 5 2600X, 2600E, 2600, 2500X, 2400G, or 2400GE.

AMD notes that this hardware must be purchased from a "participating" retailer, but your options will vary depending on where you live. If you visit AMD's promotion page and click on the button for whichever device you're interested in, you'll be able to see which retailers are taking part in the deal.

Once you buy an eligible product, your retailer should email or otherwise provide you with a coupon code, which can be redeemed over at amdrewards.com. If you'd prefer to hold on to your 3-month freebie until more games start to come down the pipeline, AMD says you're free to do so -- just keep it in a safe place until you're ready to use it.

There are a couple final details worth noting. First, AMD says you'll have to wait until August for your free three months to begin (if you redeem your code now, don't worry -- the timer won't tick down until then, it seems). Second, all codes must be redeemed by June 30, 2020. Finally, this promotion will end on March 10, 2020, or whenever the supply of coupon codes is exhausted.