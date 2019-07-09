In brief: Uber's new Comfort tier is a step up from the base ride. Higher-end services still retain some perks, however, such as help with luggage, 24/7 customer support and pick-up by professional drivers. But if you're looking for something that's a bit newer and has ample legroom, Comfort may be worth trying.

Uber on Tuesday launched a new category of ride type that serves as an upgrade to the standard UberX.

Uber Comfort, designed for riders who are “constantly on the go and want a little extra comfort,” affords newer vehicles with extra legroom like the Chevy Tahoe, Honda Odyssey, Toyota Camary and Dodge Durango, among others. You also have access to Quiet Mode and can have the driver set the in-vehicle temperature to your liking before arrival.

Quiet Mode was previously reserved for higher-tiered rides. As the name suggests, the somewhat controversial feature conveys to the driver that you prefer not to chat during your trip. Sometimes, after a long day, all you want is some peace and quiet and this feature ensures just that.

Drivers will need to maintain a rating of 4.85 or higher to be eligible for Uber Comfort, we’re told. You’ll also need a ride that is no older than five years and has ample legroom.

Uber Comfort is now available in more than 40 major markets including Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Memphis, Nashville, Pittsburgh and San Francisco, among others. An Uber spokesperson told The Verge that riders can expect to pay 20 to 40 percent more for an Uber Comfort ride versus a standard UberX.

