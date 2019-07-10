Bottom line: Those interested in Intel's i9-9900K can nab the GPU-free version of the chip for roughly $50 cheaper than the standard processor for a limited time. With Amazon Prime Day just around the corner, however, some may want to hold out and see if bigger discounts are inbound. Is it worth it to risk the wait? That's for you to decide.

Intel in January launched the Core i9-9900KF, an eight core / 16 thread CPU that’s essentially no different from the standard 9900K save for the fact that it doesn’t include integrated graphics. If you’re already planning to pair it with a capable discrete graphics card, you’d have no need for a built-in GPU and could thus save some cash, right? Well, not exactly.

As PC Gamer highlights, Intel priced the chip nearly on par with the standard 9900K so there wasn’t much reason to buy it… until now.

Intel’s Core i9-9900KF is currently going for just $439.99 over on Amazon. That’s $50 less than the standard price of the 9900K, making it an attractive offering that may be too good for some to pass up.

Built on a 14-nanometer process, the Core i9-9900KF features a base clock of 3.6GHz with a max Turbo frequency of 5.0GHz. It packs 16MB of cache and a TDP of 95W.

Our very own Steven Walton took an extensive look at the i9-9900K late last year for those interested in gauging how the CPU handles various productivity and gaming workloads.