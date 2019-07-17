Here are 28 Prime Day deals on PC hardware and electronics that are still live
Amazon's Prime Day 2019 has set a new record online shopping record that has surpassed Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined by some estimates. According to the ecommerce giant, Prime members purchased more than 175 million items worldwide during the two-day event.
We have gone back to check on the better tech deals that are still live and put together a brief list of noteworthy ones, not just limited to Amazon but also at Dell.com, Walmart, and a few others...
Featured Deals
- AMD Ryzen 5 2600 Processor with Wraith Stealth Cooler 6-Core/12-Thread Processor for $126.71 at Amazon (list price $199.99).
- Asus ROG Strix Intel Core i5-9300H 6-Core 15.6" 1080p 120Hz Laptop with GTX 1660Ti, 512GB SSD for $899 at Walmart (list price $1299.99).
- Intel 660p Series 1TB NVMe M.2 SSD for $94.99 at Amazon (list price $209.99).
- Dell S2716DG 27" 144Hz 2560x1440 G-Sync Gaming Monitor for $399.99 at Dell (list price $799.99).
- Samsung QVO 860 1TB 2.5" SATA III Internal SSD for $99.99 at Amazon (list price $129.99).
- Samsung Galaxy S10e 128GB 5.8" Unlocked Smartphone for $549.99 at Amazon (list price $749.99).
- Dell XPS 8930 Intel Core i7-8700 6-core Tower Desktop with 16GB RAM for $699.99 at Dell (use code: AFF300XPS - list price $999.99).
- 65" Vizio D65x-G4 4K UHD HDR Smart LED HDTV for $449.99 at Walmart (list price $698).
- Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen Smart Speaker for $24.99 at Amazon (list price $49.99).
- Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case for $169.99 at Amazon (list price $199).
- Apple iPad 32GB 9.7" Retina WiFi Tablet (2018 Model) for $249 at Walmart (list price $329).
- Google Pixel 3 XL 128GB 6.3" Unlocked Smartphone for $779.99 at Amazon (list price $999).
- Dell Vostro 15 5000 Intel Core i5-8265U Quad-core 15.6" 1080p Win10 Pro Laptop with 256GB SSD for $559 at Dell (list price $1127.14).
- Dell Inspiron 5676 AMD Ryzen 7 2700 8-core Gaming Desktop with Radeon RX 580, 16GB RAM for $699.99 at Dell (list price $1199.99).
- Ultimate Ears BLAST Portable WiFi Bluetooth Wireless Speaker for $69.99 at Dell (list price $179.99).
- Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker for $44.99 at Dell (list price $99.99).
- Google Home Mini Smart Speaker for $25 (2-Pack for $48) at Walmart (list price $49).
- Apple iPad Pro 10.5" 64GB WiFi Tablet for $474 (256GB for $599, 512GB for $699) at Walmart (list price $649).
- Alienware m15 Intel Core i7-8750H 6-Core 15.6" 144Hz 1080p IPS Laptop with GTX 1060 6GB, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $1199.99 at Dell (use code: AFF680m15 - list price $1879.99).
- Gigabyte Aero Intel i9-8950HK 6-Core + RTX 2070 144Hz 15" 1080p Ultraportable Gaming Laptop with 1TB SSD, 16GB RAM for $1799 at Walmart (list price $2399).
- Dell XPS 15 9570 Intel Core i7-8750H 6-Core 15.6" 4K Touch Laptop with GTX 1050 Ti, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $1479.99 at Dell (use code: DBLTXPS15 - list price $1849.99).
- Dell G7 15 Intel Core i7-9750H 6-core 15.6" 1080p IPS Gaming Laptop with GTX 1660 Ti for $999.99 at Dell (list price $1349.99).
- Dell New Inspiron 15 5000 Intel Core i5-8265U Quad-core 15.6" 1080p Laptop with 256GB SSD for $499.99 at Dell (list price $669.99).
- Dell Vostro 14 3000 Intel Core i3-7020U 14" Win10 Pro Laptop for $299 at Dell (use code: SMLBIZ299 - list price $780.42).
- OVERPOWERED DTW1 Intel Core i7-8700 6-Core Gaming Desktop with GTX 1070, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD + 2TB HDD for $699 at Walmart (list price $1399).
- Samsung EVO Select 256GB MicroSDXC Card with Adapter for $36.99 (128GB for $19.50) at Amazon (list price $49.99).
- Seagate BarraCuda 4TB 3.5" Internal HDD with 256GB Cache for $79.99 at Amazon (list price $99.99).
- ViewSonic PX747-4K 3500 Lumens 4K HDR Projector with Dual HDMI for $899.99 at Amazon (list price $1199.99).
