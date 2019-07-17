In brief: Prime Day 2019 was also the fastest Prime Day ever as millions of items shipped in one day or faster using Prime Free one-day, Prime Free same-day or Prime Now delivery options. Did you experience anything beyond standard two-day shipping?

Prime Day 2019 will go down as the largest shopping event in Amazon history, besting last year’s summer sale for the same distinction. It’s no surprise, really, considering Amazon stretched Prime Day to a full 48 hours this year, but the results are impressive nevertheless.

Amazon on Wednesday said members purchased more than 175 million items worldwide, scooping up everything from devices and home goods to groceries and televisions. It was the biggest event ever for Alexa devices with screens, Kindle devices and Fire tablets. In the US alone, more than 200,000 TVs, 300,000 headphones and 100,000 laptops were sold.

According to Amazon, Prime members collectively saved more than a billion dollars during the two-day event. The company welcomed more new Prime members on July 15 than any previous day in history (and nearly as many on July 16), making them the two biggest days ever for new member signups. Of course, this stat likely includes trial memberships so not all will convert to full-time, paying members once the free period expires.

Amazon wasn’t the only one to benefit from Prime Day. Large US retailers – those with $1 billion or more in annual sales – saw a 64 percent spike in online sales on July 15 compared to a typical Monday according to data from Adobe Analytics.

Masthead credit: Amazon Prime Day 2019 cardboard box by dennizn