In brief: Great news for fans of Warhammer 40,000: Games Workshop, the company behind the franchise, has announced that a live-action TV series set in the universe is being developed.

The company has announced it is teaming up with Big Light Productions to create Eisenhorn, which will follow Inquisitor Gregor Eisenhorn and his band of investigators. The showrunner and executive producer will be Frank Spotnitz, who created Amazon’s The Man in the High Castle and worked on The X-files TV show and movies.

While there is an absolute bucketload of games set within Warhammer 40,000's grim future world, Eisenhorn will be based on the trilogy of books by Dan Abnett that debuted in 2001—Xenos, Malleus, and Hereticus. The lead character did appear in a game, 2016’s Eisenhorn: XENOS, which has a Metacritic score of 46 and a ‘Mixed’ Steam rating. One recent reviewer wrote: “Awful game. Made three years ago, but would have seemed dated ten years ago.”

Eisenhorn the show promises to mix sci-fi, fantasy, and crime genres, as the inquisitor and his team fight to thwart the monstrous schemes of aliens, heretics, and daemons.

“The appeal to me, from the moment I started writing him, was his complexity. He is not the simple, ruthless hero he appears to be. His battle with the Warp leads him into dark places and forces him to question his duty, his understanding of the Imperium, and his own identity,” said Abnett.

Eisenhorn isn’t the only franchise that’s made the jump from books to video games to TV show. Netflix’s The Witcher series, which is also based on the novels rather than the game, is expected to arrive on the streaming site sometime this year. Check out the new artwork and stills here.

To get you in the mood for Eisenhorn, check out this unofficial Warhammer 40,000 short film, Guardsman.