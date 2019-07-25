Forward-looking: Many consumers like their smartphones to have plenty of screen real estate, and as bezels become smaller, displays have got bigger without increasing the overall footprint. But a new leak claims the Vivo Nex 3 will have a unique feature: a screen-to-body ratio of over 100 percent.

The news comes from prolific and usually reliable leaker Ice Universe, who has tweeted an image that shows the glass covering of a handset that is probably going to be called the Vivo Nex 3. It reveals two pieces of glass that have edges curved around 90 degrees, creating a single piece of glass for the front and back of the phone.

It has no Hole, no Notch, is a complete screen, and the forehead and chin are also top level. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) July 25, 2019

In addition to having no bezels, Ice Universe says that to surpass a 100 percent screen-to-body ratio, the phone also has “no hole” and “no notch.”

There are a few ways Vivo could avoid having a hole-punch selfie cam or notch in the phone, including using a popup camera as we saw in the Vivo Nex S and other handsets - or it might not have any front-facing camera. But there’s a good chance that it could use an under-display camera like those demonstrated by Oppo and Xiaomi, especially when you consider Vivo and Oppo are owned by the same company: BBK Electronics.

Ice Universe also mentions that the device will have a “complete screen,” which, as noted by The Verge, could mean Vivo is once again using a front and rear display setup like it did with the Vivo Nex Dual Display.

There’s still a lot we don’t know about the Vivo Nex 3, but it’s certainly interesting to see a smartphone that doesn’t adhere to the usual flagship designs. We'll just have to wait and see if, as suspected, it's slippery to hold and breaks easily.