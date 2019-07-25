Something to look forward to: A recent FCC filing has identified a new Nvidia Shield TV streaming box. This seems like it may just be a spec bump, however, the new internals may set it up for new functionality in the future such as Google Stadia.

Last month, we reported on the existence of an updated Nvidia Shield TV codenamed "mdarcy". This model supposedly came with an updated Tegra X1 chipset, Android 9 Pie, and perhaps even new peripherals. It now seems like that device is indeed real based on a recent FCC filing.

As if to remove any doubt, the filing is labeled "Nvidia Corporation Shield Android TV Game Console P3430". While no images or specifics were listed, the processor listed was the Tegra X1 T210 B01. For comparison, the processor in the 2017 Shield TV is the Tegra X1 A2. This gives credence to the rumor that the new Shield would have an updated chipset.

The Nvidia Shield TV has consistently been one of the better and more popular Android TV devices. Not only does it contain the full power of the Android ecosystem, it also allows local game streaming from Nvidia GPU-equipped PCs and Nvidia's own game streaming service, GeForce Now. With Google Stadia gearing up in the fall, it's likely that the Stadia service (and perhaps even Microsoft's xCloud) will eventually come to Android TV.

The Nintendo Switch is getting updated with updated processor, flash, and motherboard. It's possible that the updated processor will also be the same SoC that Nvidia will use for its Shield TV or at least a similar variant.

The details of the filing are kept confidential for 180 days so we still have a ways to go before an official announcement. In fact, this may just be a minor spec bump with an updated version of Android. Nvidia has actually been one of the better OEMs when it comes to keeping older devices up to date with a new version of Android. Even if the updated Shield TV comes with Android Pie, it's very likely Android Q will wind up on the device as well.