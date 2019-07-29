What just happened? AMD's new Zen 2-based Ryzen CPUs don’t just mean consumers now have viable options to Intel’s high-end processors, they’ve also caused some older chips to drop in price. The Threadripper 1920X, which had a launch MSRP of $799, is now on sale for $259.99.

We praised the first-generation Threadripper 1920X when it was released back in August 2017. The HEDT part boasts 12 cores/24 threads, a base clock of 3.5GHz, and a boost of 4GHz. You also get 38MB of total cache memory, support for quad-channel RAM and memory speeds up to 2,667 MHz, and 64 PCIe lanes, allowing multiple graphics cards and PCIe storage drives. All of which makes this a fantastic buy for core-hungry consumers looking to improve their productivity.

Last year saw the Threadripper 1920X drop to $400, prompting us to see if it was still worth it—which it was. Now, with the launch of AMD’s new processors, its price is down to just $267 on Amazon.

The chip is also available for $270 on Newegg, $260 on B&H Photo and video and $273 at Google Express. You might want to move fast if you’re buying one from Jeff Bezos’ giant—there are only a handful in stock at the time of writing.

AMD’s new Ryzen 9 3900X may be faster, better for gaming, and have the benefits of Zen 2, all while offering the same core/thread count, but it’s priced at $499. They’re also quite hard to get hold of right now, unless you’re willing to pay a premium on eBay.