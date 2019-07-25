In brief: As most people know, the Ryzen 3900X is an excellent chip that’s great for both gaming and productivity. Not surprisingly, demand for AMD’s third-generation processor is through the roof, leaving it sold out pretty much everywhere. You could turn to eBay for one, but be prepared to pay a massive mark-up.

We praised the 12-core, 24-thread Ryzen 9 3900X in our review, giving the $499 CPU a score of 90. But its popularity has led to shortages from virtually every retailer— Amazon, Best Buy, Fry’s Electronics, and Newegg are all sold out. It’s even listed as out of stock on AMD’s own website.

As is usually the case with hard-to-find products, consumers willing to pay extra have the option of eBay. The auction site has several Ryzen 9 3900X chips available, which currently range from $600 up to one seller’s optimistic $999 ‘Buy it now’ listing. Based on recently sold CPUs, it seems most people are willing to pay around $650 to $680 for one—nearly $200 more than the MSRP.

Even the next model down in AMD’s new processor lineup—the Ryzen 7 3800X—is proving difficult to find, with many of the same retailers also listing that CPU as out of stock. There are some sites taking pre-orders for both chips, with shipping dates (where given) ranging from 1-2 months. Those living near a Micro Center are in luck, as both the Ryzen 7 3800X and Ryzen 9 3900X are available for in-store pickup.

In a statement to PC World, AMD said: “This is a historic launch for AMD with eight CPU and GPU products for gamers launching simultaneously.”

“We are providing significant product volumes to our retail and e-tail partners. We’re excited to see the overwhelmingly positive reaction to Radeon 5700 Series and Ryzen 3000 series desktop processors. AMD is working quickly to restock e-tail and retail partners globally following significant demand.”

Processor shortages are far from a new phenomenon. Intel had similar issues of its own last year, which contributed to a decline in the PC market. Hopefully, AMD will be able to get its CPUs back in stock quickly.