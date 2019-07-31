In brief: Samsung’s new S Pen now includes remote control functionality, allowing users to take selfies or control multimedia playback remotely. Its 350mAh battery can be charged wirelessly, enabling up to 10 hours of battery life after just a 10 minute charge.

Samsung in a surprise move on Wednesday officially unveiled its latest Android tablet, the Galaxy Tab S6. Most didn’t expect the slate to break cover until next month – perhaps during the Unpacked event on August 7 – but Samsung had other plans (perhaps spurred by leaks a couple of weeks back).

The Galaxy Tab S6 features a 10.5-inch WQXGA Super AMOLED display (2,560 x 1,600 resolution, 287 PPI) that’s driven by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 SoC (one 2.8GHz core, three 2.4GHz cores and four 1.7GHz cores) and either 6GB of RAM with 128GB of storage or 8GB with 256GB of space (a microSD card slot accepts cards up to 1TB in capacity).

The rear-facing camera array consists of a 13-megapixel shooter and a 5-megapixel camera while a single 8-megapixel camera handles video calling duties up front. The tablet’s quad speaker system is tuned by AKG and features Dolby Atmos technology. Its 7,040mAh battery is reportedly good for up to 15 hours of video playback.

While the S Pen does attach to the back of the slate magnetically as rumored, the keyboard dock – now with integrated trackpad – is a separate accessory that’ll set you back an additional $179.

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 will be offered in your choice of gray, blue and rose gold color schemes in stores and online from late August. Look for it to ship on September 6 priced at $649 for the 6GB / 128GB model and $729 for the 8GB / 256GB configuration.