WTF?! If you are a hardcore Razer gaming equipment fan, you probably already have one of its gaming phones. If that’s not hardcore enough for you, how about picking up its brand new electric SUV?

Chinese carmaker NIO announced on Friday that it has entered into a partnership with Razer and is releasing a limited edition eSUV.

The NIO ES6 Night Explorer Limited Edition looks more like a Razer-sponsored vehicle you’d find on a race track than an everyday driver. It has the signature neon green triple-snake logo and trim as well as Chroma LED lighting. It also has Hue lighting and THX Spatial Audio. Under the hood is a 544hp electric motor that can go 0-100km/h in 4.7 seconds.

Before you start taking out your checkbook, there are a few things you should know. First, only 88 of the vehicles will be made. As such, Night Explorer will set you back $67,419 (467,800 yuan), which is not a bad price for a collector considering there will be so few of them. Lastly, NIO is only releasing the Razer SUV in China. The Razer ES6 makes its debut at ChinaJoy 2019 electronics expo, where it will be the official car for the Razer esports team.

NIO’s press release also mentions that this is just the beginning of an ongoing partnership with Razer. It is unclear what this means, but presumably, if all 88 units fly off the lot, we can expect more Razer-branded vehicles down the road.

The NIO ES6 is not a bad looking vehicle, but the logo is a bit much for anyone but the most Razer-crazy fans.