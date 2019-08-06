In brief: The Matrix, arguably one of the greatest sci-fi movies ever made, will be briefly returning to theaters later this month to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

Those of us who saw the first entry in the trilogy at cinemas might be shocked to learn it’s been 20 years since it arrived. Starring Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, and Carrie-Anne Moss, the Matrix was released on March 31, 1999—so the celebrations are slightly belated.

The movie will begin its one-week run on August 30th at AMC’s Dolby Cinemas across the US. For the first time, viewers will be able to experience The Matrix on the big screen with Dolby Vision picture and Dolby Atmos audio.

While this is as much a promotion for Dolby’s technologies, you can expect plenty of long-time fans of the Matrix to hit the theaters once it arrives. The re-release is also an opportunity for those too young to have seen it at cinemas the first time around to watch it as intended. The Internet’s current, breathtaking love of all things Keanu may have influenced the decision, too.

“Bringing The Matrix to life in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos pays homage to the masterpiece that the Wachowskis created 20 years ago,” Doug Darrow, senior vice president of Dolby Laboratories’ Cinema Business Group, said in a statement. “Movie lovers will be able to see and experience unforgettable sequences like bullets flying in slow motion with the utmost detail – transforming one of the most iconic sci-fi films of this generation.”

Back in 2017, it was reported that Warner Bros. was in talks to reboot The Matrix with Michael B. Jordan named as a possible star, perhaps as a young Morpheus. We haven’t heard too much since then, though it seems the Wachowskis won’t be involved.

Advanced tickets for The Matrix: 20th Anniversary can be bought from the official AMC website.