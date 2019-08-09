In brief: Given the proliferation of social media and smartphones, it's easier than ever to share your thoughts with anyone willing to listen. Being under the influence of drugs or alcohol lowers inhibition, prompting people to say or do things they might not otherwise say or do. That's a dangerous combination, researchers have found.

In today’s issue of common sense chronicles, researchers have concluded that it’s not a great idea to post on social media while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Researchers from the Center for Drug Use and HIV/HCV Research (CDUHR) at NYU College of Global Public Health questioned 872 adults entering electronic dance music parties in New York City regarding social interactions while under the influence of drugs.

More than a third of attendees (34.3 percent) said they had posted on social media while high. Unsurprisingly, 21.4 percent said they regretted doing so. Similarly, more than half (55.9 percent) said they have texted or called someone while under the influence, with 30.5 percent later regretting it. Nearly half (47.6 percent) said they’ve had their photo taken while high and 32.7 percent regretted it.

CDUHR researcher Joseph Palamar, PhD, MPH, said risky social media posts have the potential to cause embarrassment, stress and conflict and impact others in your social networks.

“It can also have adverse implications for one's career, since the majority of employers now use social media platforms to screen job candidates and may search for evidence of substance use,” Palamar said.

Palamar adds that using apps to prevent texting while intoxicated or delaying posting on social media until one is no longer experiencing drug effects may help to minimize social harm.

Masthead credit: Beach party by Dmitry Galaganov. Nightlife photo by OPOLJA.