Facepalm: Amazon-owned Twitch has been experimenting with showing recommended content on streamers’ pages when they are offline (something Ninja said only happened on his account, by the way). Worse yet, one of the top-rated pieces of recommended content on the channel for a brief period was a porn account.

It’s understandable that Twitch might be a bit salty over Tyler “Ninja” Blevins’ recent move to rival service Mixer by Microsoft. After all, Ninja had amassed more than 14.5 million followers over the past eight years, helping to make Twitch one of the largest streaming platforms in the world.

Most assumed Ninja’s abandoned channel would simply go dormant or be shut down entirely but Twitch had other plans.

Ninja was livid when he learned of what happened, calling Twitch out in an apology video on the matter. This got the attention of Twitch CEO Emmett Shear who in a statement, admitted they have been experimenting with recommended content but that the lewd material grossly violated their terms of service (that account has since been permanently suspended). Shear also said they’ve suspended recommendations as a whole while they investigate how the porn content came to be promoted.

Last but not least, Shear apologized directly to Ninja. “it wasn’t our intent, but it should have not happened. No excuses.”