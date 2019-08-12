Bottom line: The program serves kids from sizes 4C through 7Y (roughly from age two to 10). There are three subscription tiers to choose from, ranging from four pairs to 12 pairs a year, with pricing ranging from $20 a month to $50 a month. It works out to $60 per pair for the first two tiers and $50 per pair for the 12 pair option. More than 100 different sneaker styles are available to choose from.

For better or for worse, the subscription model has forever changed retail. From movie tickets and music to video games and now apparently, children’s shoes, you can purchase just about anything if you’re willing to pay a recurring fee for it.

Nike on Monday introduced its first footwear subscription service for children. Dubbed the Nike Adventure Club, the program lets kids swap Nike and Converse shoes on a regular basis to make shopping for footwear as convenient as possible.

“If you like the shoe, you can keep the pair. If you’re ready to replace it, send it back and Adventure Club will send the next pair of your choosing.”

That last bit is a key marketing point for Nike – appealing to recycling-minded consumers that’d prefer to keep old shoes out of landfills. Nike said it will either donate or recycle returned sneakers depending on their condition.

Nike is also hoping to appeal to consumers on a convenience front. Most kids’ feet grow rapidly, necessitating new shoes on a regular basis. Kids are also though on kicks, typically wearing them out far sooner than an adult might.

Conversely, not being able to try shoes on in person before committing to them is a bit of a shortcoming although Nike will work with users to get just the right fit and style.

Interested parties can join Nike’s waitlist for inclusion in the program.