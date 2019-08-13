Bottom line: Snap is definitely targeting a different demographic with Spectacles 3 – if not for the design, then by evident of the price tag. The latest offering commands a whopping $380 – far more than the $199.99 asking price of the Spectacles 2.

The rumors were more or less accurate, if not a little late. Snap on Tuesday announced a new version of its Spectacles sunglasses that introduces dual cameras to “capture the world in 3D.”

The new Spectacles 3 are built using a lightweight steel frame with cameras mounted on either side of the frame and are offered in your choice of carbon (black) or mineral (a rose gold / beige) color schemes. Given the circular lenses and sharp angles of the frame, they almost look steampunk-like.

Spectacles 3 also include a suite of new 3D effects to take your snaps to the next level.

Snap isn’t exactly forthcoming with specifications on its new glasses. According to various reports, however, the glasses will be able to capture 70 videos and more than 200 photos on a single charge. The integrated 4GB of memory can store around 100 videos or 1,200 photos. The included carrying case doubles as a charging bank that can recharge the Spectacles up to four times.

Notably, Snap’s Spectacles 3 aren’t water resistant like last year’s model was.

They’re available to pre-order from today and will ship this fall.