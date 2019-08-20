Forward-looking: 3D content has fallen out of fashion in recent years—many manufacturers have abandoned 3D TVs, though you’ll still find the format in theaters. Jaguar Land Rover, however, is developing an infotainment system that utilizes 3D images, projecting them in front of drivers and passengers.

The primary function of this 3D heads-up display and infotainment system is to project real-time safety information into the driver’s field of view; this includes navigation prompts, any potential obstacles, and lane departure warnings. Jaguar Land Rover says that research in Germany shows stereoscopic 3D displays improve reaction times for drivers and betters ‘depth judgments.’

“Not only does [this system] provide a much richer experience for customers, but it also forms part of our Destination Zero roadmap, helping us move towards a safer future,” said Valerian Meijering, one of JLR’s Human Machine Researchers.

Additionally, the system could be used to display 3D movies. By implementing head- and eye-tracking technology, users could experience 3D content without the need for screens or shutter glasses such as those used at theaters. This could be an excellent way for bored, presumably non-talkative passengers to pass the time, with their own choice of media optimized for where they’re sitting. And, once self-driving cars become the norm, it could provide entertainment for people being driven to a destination by a vehicle. In addition to 3D movies, it might also display journey details and points of interest.

