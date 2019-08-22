What just happened? It’s been almost 14 years since Microsoft launched the Xbox 360, but that doesn’t mean the company has stopped supporting it. The venerable console just received a new update, and while it doesn’t appear to add very much, it’s still surprising to see.

According to Microsoft’s Xbox 360 support page, the latest update for the console brings “minor bug fixes and improvements.” It’s unclear how much of a difference this will make, or if users will even notice.

It’s been over a year since the last Xbox 360 update, which brought the same minor bug fixes and improvements. You have to go back to 2015 to find the last major update. That release added the Activity Feed, the ability to redeem codes from messages, a feature that shows what friends are playing on the Xbox One and Windows, and more.

Xbox 360 users, we released a system update to address some minor bug fixes and improvements. More details here: https://t.co/BH1xOb41Jz — ☁ (@majornelson) August 21, 2019

The Xbox 360 was one of the best-selling consoles of all time, shifting over 84 million units since its November 2005 launch. Sadly, it was discontinued in 2017. According to Phil Spencer, Head of Xbox, over 78 billion hours were spent gaming on the machine, with players earning 486 billion Gamerscore from 27 billion achievements.

With Microsoft’s next-generation Xbox machines, known as Project Scarlett, set to arrive next fall, even the current Xbox One consoles will soon become last gen, so those still using a 360 should probably consider upgrading. But there remains a number of games on the platform that never became part of the backward compatibility program, which could explain why some people won't let go.