Forward-looking: The already exotic ROG Phone II from Asus is getting a matte finish and 1 TB of storage for a significant increase in price. It isn't clear if Asus can sell this device in any appreciable quantity, but the 120 Hz screen and the breadth of official accessories make it an attractive option for gamers.

Hot on the heels of the ROG Phone II launch in Asia, Asus is launching an upgraded version for the biggest mobile gaming enthusiasts out there. Besides the improved spec sheet, the phone is finally going to land in Europe and the US.

For those of you unfamiliar with the original, it was the first phone to be equipped with a Snapdragon 855 Plus, which is a binned version of the already powerful 855 SoC. The processor is backed by 12 GB of RAM and the Adreno 640 GPU, and powers a 6.6-inch, 120 Hz AMOLED display. The whole setup is paired with a 6,000 mAh battery and it can mimic the Nintendo Switch experience with a gaming dock and attachable joypads.

Of course, the Ultimate edition isn't that far from the already ridiculous specs, but it does have a whopping 1 TB of storage of the UFS 3.0 variety. The original ROG Phone II supports the same speed standard but only tops out at 512 GB. The new model targets those who want additional space for 48 megapixel photos, 4K videos, and the fastest loading times for mobile games.

The aesthetics of the device are largely unchanged and the only notable difference is that the Ultimate edition has a matte black finish while the original ROG Phone 2, now called Elite, sports a glossy design.

The new device is open to pre-order and will land at retailers in Europe and the US later this month. Asus says European buyers can have it for €1,200 ($1,320) but offered no information on US pricing as of writing. The standard version starts at €900 ($990).