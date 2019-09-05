Something to look forward to: There are plenty of examples of Android phones that are equipped with in-screen fingerprint sensors, however if reports pan out, Apple would intend to bring that to the next level with a sensor that's integrated in the display layer itself. The feature sounds just as exciting as it is a potential security risk, but the company will naturally take as long as it needs to get it right -- and if it doesn't, they may never unveil it.

Apple's yearly iPhone event is right around the corner and the expectations are already set for what will be announced: three new iPhones, including "Pro" models, along with new ceramic and titanium options for the Apple Watch.

That didn't stop Bloomberg from writing some spoilers on the company's next year product lineup. According to the report, Apple is developing an in-screen Touch ID for the 2020 iPhones.

A lot of users are fond of the company's original biometric solution that was introduced with the iPhone 5S. With the iPhone X in 2017, Apple replaced Touch ID with Face ID, which has proven to be relatively secure but polarizing for iPhone fans. Some people prefer the fingerprint sensor's familiarity, and the last model that supports it is the iPhone 8.

Apple is said to be testing the in-screen fingerprint technology both in its labs as well as its suppliers in Asia. Bloomberg was told the sensor would be embedded in a "large portion" of the screen so a user wouldn't need to place their finger in a specific place on it. The new Touch ID would also be paired with Face ID, as Apple is using the facial recognition camera for Portrait mode and augmented reality features like Animoji.

The in-screen fingerprint reader is planned to debut on the 2020 iPhones -- meaning, not the ones to be unveiled a week from today. In the meantime, Samsung is trying to make a full-screen fingerprint scanner and Chinese companies like Oppo are showing off their under-screen selfie camera.

It's also worth noting that Bloomberg confirmed a previous report that Apple is working on a spiritual successor for the iPhone SE. The new phone is going to look very similar to an iPhone 8 in terms of size and overall aesthetic and will feature a home button with Touch ID. The phone is meant to be an affordable option in addition to appealing to those that like the feel of a smaller phone.