What just happened? With so many streaming services available out there, finding a TV show or movie to watch isn’t an easy task. But Google is trying to simplify the process by borrowing a feature usually found in dating apps such as Tinder.

“Starting today in the U.S., when you search for things like “good shows to watch” or “what to watch” on mobile, you can tap the start button in the “Top picks for you” carousel to begin rating TV shows and movies,” explains Matt Sheets, Google Search product manager.

Like Tinder, users can swipe left or right to indicate their dislike or like for something. The process will train Google’s algorithms, bringing up more personalized recommendations the next time you ask it to recommend a show or movie.

Once you pick a recommendation, Google will show all the services where it’s available. You can also perform a direct search for a title to see where it’s available to rent, buy, or watch for free with your subscriptions.

Another new feature will show movies and shows that match certain terms. Type in “horror movies from the 80s,” for example, and expect to see the likes of The Thing and Hellraiser. You can even search for more specific genres, such as “adventure documentaries about climbing.”

In a related post, Google revealed which shows most people are searching for to discover their fall return dates. Despite being on the air for 44 seasons, Saturday Night Live was the most searched—season 45 debuts on September 28. Here's the entire top ten:

1. Saturday Night Live

2. The Walking Dead

3. Grey's Anatomy

4. Riverdale

5. The Voice

6. Supernatural

7. The Simpsons

8. Big Brother

9. Family Guy

10. South Park