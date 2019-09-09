What just happened? While Chrome may be the most popular desktop browser by a huge margin, there are plenty of excellent alternatives to Google’s product. One of these is the highly customizable Vivaldi, which has just released a new browser for Android.

Available now on Google Play in Beta form, the Vivaldi Android browser brings some of the desktop version’s best features to mobile users. This includes Speed Dials—customizable thumbnail links that can be grouped into folders so your favorite sites are just one tap away. You can also use the bookmark manager to add site descriptions and nicknames to make them searchable.

Another feature lets users switch search engines by typing customizable nicknames into the address bar, such as “d” for DuckDuckGo or “g” for Google. There’s also a notes tool, which lets users write down ideas without having to move to a separate app; Capture, for taking screenshots of an entire web page or a section of it for saving and sharing; and tab switching, which lets users swipe between open tabs, private tabs, those recently closed, and any open on another device.

Vivaldi’s Android browser will likely be welcome by users of the desktop version as it allows syncing of bookmarks, Speed Dials, passwords, autofill information, and more, all using end-to-end encryption. The company says that “data is encrypted on your device using a password that is never sent to us.”

If you want to check out the desktop version of Vivaldi, which comes from the creators of Opera, you can download it here.