Bring your data with you

Securely sync your passwords, Bookmarks, Notes and more between devices using end-to-end encryption.



Get there faster

Keep your favorite sites just a tap away by adding custom Speed Dials to the new tab page.



Take Notes

Jot down ideas by creating Notes as you browse and sync them securely between your devices.



Snap screenshots

Capture a full length screenshot of any website or take a snap of the visible area.



Browse privately

Keep your browsing history discreet using private tabs - searches, sites visited, cookies and temporary files won't be stored by Vivaldi.



Switch search engines instantly

Use search engine nicknames to quickly swap search engines while typing in the Address Field. For example, type "d" to select DuckDuckGo or "w" for Wikipedia.

Other features:

Encrypted Sync

Screen Capture

Speed Dial shortcuts for favorites

Notes with rich text support

Private tabs

Bookmarks manager

Recently closed tabs

Search Engine nicknames

Reader Mode

Clone tab

Downloads manager

What's New

Vivaldi syncs your full browser history, encrypted

Vivaldi Sync now synchronizes your full browser History and allows you to access it from the History Panel and Address Bar. History Sync helps you find all web pages that you have previously visited across all your devices. (Previous versions only synced the webpages and searches you had typed into the Address Bar.)

It will be a snap to continue browsing where you left off on your other devices or find that one article you read last week, whether you read it on your phone, tablet, or laptop. You can quickly rediscover anything that you have visited on another device just by beginning to type what you remember from its address or title into the Address Bar.

In addition to full browsing history, Vivaldi Sync keeps your Bookmarks, Password Manager, Open Tabs, Reading List, Notes, and some settings such as search engines in sync – no matter which device you are using.

All your data is end-to-end encrypted between your devices. Vivaldi cannot read it on our servers – nor can anyone but you access your data! Learn more about Vivaldi Sync.

Private Tab gets a separate search engine setting

We come with a wide selection of default search engines to choose from. (You can add custom search engines using Vivaldi on your computer.) You can now separately set your default search engine for regular tabs and private tabs. We understand that you may be comfortable with one search engine for your everyday browsing, but prefer a different search engine when you want stronger privacy.

Go to Settings – Search engine – Private Tab and select your preferred default search engine. As usual, we have picked a good default for you (varies by region).

New option in Search Suggestions Shortcuts

We make using multiple search engines easy with shortcuts also known as Search Engine Nicknames, a fan favorite, also on Vivaldi on desktop.

Unique to Vivaldi, these shortcuts let you quickly jump between search engines by typing the assigned letter in front of your search term, followed by a space.

Sometimes you want to search for "S Club 7" and Vivaldi diligently searches for "Club 7" using StartPage ("s") instead of your default search engine (e.g., DuckDuckGo). You can type "d S Club 7" to specify that you want DuckDuckGo instead. However, if you find it more annoying than useful, you can now turn the feature off.

Other improvements