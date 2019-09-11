Bottom line: Square Enix at the Tokyo Game Show (TGS) on Wednesday published a new trailer for one of the most anticipated remakes in modern memory. Based on what's been shown thus far, it certainly looks like it'll be worth the wait.

Final Fantasy VII Remake is based on the original Final Fantasy VII, a groundbreaking action role-playing game released on the PlayStation in 1997. Fans have been clamoring for a remake since the mid-2000s but various reasons were given over the years as to why it wasn’t happening.

Around 2015, however, Final Fantasy producer Shinji Hashimoto and cohorts realized that if they didn’t develop the remake soon, Father Time would eventually get the better of them. As such, development got under way later that year.

Final Fantasy VII is scheduled to launch on PlayStation 4 on March 3, 2020. It’ll be an episodic release meaning the full game won’t arrive all at once. Rather, it’ll be spread out over multiple installments.

