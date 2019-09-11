Highly anticipated: It has been 20 year... 20! since we had our pants scared off by Shodan -- the evil rogue AI from System Shock. This year developers have been drip feeding us bits to make us antsy for the release of System Shock 3. Today we got another little morsel.

It has been over three and a half years since we confirmed that System Shock 3 was in the works. Since then all was quiet until developer OtherSide Entertainment showed off some brief gameplay and screenshots at GDC back in March.

It would seem the game is nearing completion as OtherSide just dropped a trailer for the game today. The game is still pre-alpha, but the trailer shows that it appears to be shaping up nicely.

The original System Shock was released in 1994 by Looking Glass Technologies and published by Origin. Although it only sold 170,000 copies, it was well-received by both critics and players. This enthusiasm was enough to secure a sequel, which Looking Glass co-developed with Irrational Games in 1999. Nightdive Games has also been working on a reboot of the original game. However, despite having far exceeded its Kickstarter goal, it is unclear when it will be completed.

System Shock 3 takes place at Triop Blacksite and, of course, stars the creepy rogue AI Shodan that scared the pants off us in the 90s. The trailer shows it will be scary and a bit more visceral and gory on modern hardware.

Shodan’s look and voice have been changed slightly from earlier builds of the game. Previously (at GDC) the evil AI had a Lawnmower Man-is look and voice. The new trailer shows that the developers are shooting for more of a Lawnmower Woman look.

OtherSide still has not revealed a release date.