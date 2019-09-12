Highly anticipated: Death Stranding is by far the most mysterious games coming out this year. Although we have seen and heard a lot about it, there is still much that is unknown. At the Tokyo Game Show yesterday, Hideo Kojima had the chance to shed some light on the title, but the presentation left more questions than answers.

The Tokyo Game Show kicked off on Wednesday. With it came a slew of trailers for highly anticipated games including a new look at the Final Fantasy VII remake, which we covered yesterday.

Another long-awaited title that was showcased was Death Stranding, the debut game from Kojima Productions. Metal Gear Solid's award-winning director Hideo Kojima presented fans with a new storyline trailer and about 50 minutes of gameplay footage.

If you are a stickler for not wanting any spoilers before you play a game, you might want to avoid watching the videos. However, to be honest, both are more confusing about what is going on than they are enlightening.

The story trailer is titled "Briefing." It shows Sam Porter Bridges, a character played by the Walking Dead's Norman Reedus, speaking with the de facto president of the new United States in the Oval Office. The female POTUS tasks Sam with going out and reconnecting society and rebuilding America in the post-apocalypse.

The gameplay footage is a good visual demonstration of what the game will look like in action. Being that it was presented for TGS, the commentary and in-game dialog is in Japanese (story trailer is in English though). It's hard to gather precisely what is happening, but it is still worth watching if you have been on the fence about the title.

Before the presentation, Kojima posted a tweet to give viewers the gist of the game. He says that it is a "new type of action game."

"The player's goal is to reconnect isolated cities and a fragmented society. All elements, including the story and gameplay, are bound together by the theme of 'strand,' or connection. As Sam Porter Bridges, you will attempt to 'bridge' these divisions, and in doing so, create new bonds or 'strands' with other players around the globe."

His comments line up to what we previously reported back in May. It seems Death Stranding will have some type of multiplayer element, but it is unclear precisely what that will be. It does not seem like a multiplayer game, but Kojima's comments about creating bonds with other players insinuate that dynamic.

We'll just have to wait until the game launches on the PS4 on November 8 to find out how it all ties together.