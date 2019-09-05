What just happened? A video has leaked online that apparently shows off the Pixel 4 XL in all its glory. The video seems to confirm the front of the phone as well as two likely color options.

Another day, another Pixel leak. This time, a video circulating around the internet appears to show the Pixel 4 XL judging by the scale to the person's hands. The video shows the phone from all angles and shows off black and white versions of the phone. According to 9to5Google, the video originally came from a Malaysian retailer that posted it to Facebook.

Just last week, photos leaked on Telegram that allegedly showed the Pixel 4 being tested on Sprint due to the prominent carrier designation on the top of the screen. The phone shown in the leaked video looks pretty similar and seems to confirm the large forehead that contains the bevy of cameras and sensors that Google is utilizing for face unlock and Project Soli.

Unlike the Pixel 3 XL, the Pixel 4 XL appears to have done away with the notch and settled for a full on large top bezel to house the cameras and sensors. The bottom chin and side bezels also seem to be tastefully thin. One primary thing of note is that the phone seems to running Android 10 which isn't surprising considering all Pixel phones launch with the latest version of Android.

While we should technically take all leaks with a grain of salt until officially confirmed, it's unlikely that these leaks are fakes. The Pixel 4 will likely have an October release date and is rumored to have excellent specs including a 90Hz display, 6GB of RAM, a Snapdragon 855 processor, and a DSLR-like camera accessory.