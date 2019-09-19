Why it matters: Plant-based meat products are taking the market by storm. Despite their premium price, consumers are showing a willingness to support the animal alternative. And with large corporations like Tyson and Hormel getting involved, availability is sure to increase and prices will drop.

You’ll soon be able to grill out meatless burgers in your own backyard as Impossible Foods, the company behind the plant-based Impossible Burger, makes its grocery store debut on September 20.

Regional supermarket chain Gelson’s will be the first to get the meatless burgers. According to Engadget, you’ll be able to pick up 12-ounce packages at more than two dozen Gelson’s locations across Southern California for $8.99. Considering each burger is four ounces, that works out to about $3 per patty.

It’s expensive, no doubt, but consumers have already shown that they’re willing to pay a premium for plant-based imitation meat.

Beyond Meat Inc., an Impossible Foods rival that is already available in select grocery stores, said earlier this year that it expects to more than double its revenues in 2019.

The Impossible Burger is already on menus at more than 17,000 restaurants. You can now get them at Burger King locations across the country as part of the Impossible Whopper.

Impossible Foods founder and CEO Dr. Patrick O. Brown said they can’t wait for home cooks to experience the magic – whether using Impossible Burger in their family favorites or inventing new recipes that go viral.

Impossible Burgers will debut on the East Coast later this month, we’re told, as the nationwide rollout continues through Q4 and into 2020.