Facepalm: Exclusive Fallout 76 Power Armor helmets sold by GameStop are being recalled due to high risk of mold exposure. This is yet another controversy surrounding Fallout 76 made worse by the fact that it's a health hazard.

Bethesda hasn't had much luck when it comes to collectibles recently but this may be the worst. First reported by DualShockers, wearable Power Armor helmets that were sold exclusively by GameStop are being recalled by the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission due to increased risk of mold exposure.

Per the official recall website: "Mold can be present on the fabric insert inside the helmet, posing a risk of respiratory or other infections in individuals with compromised immune systems, damaged lungs or an allergy to mold."

Customers who bought the helmet should contact GameStop immediately in order to receive a refund. GameStop itself is also reaching to customers directly to inform them of the recall. While there haven't been any reported health incidents, there are over 20,000 of the helmets in the wild. This is especially concerning for parents as children could be very sensitive to mold allergies and other respiratory issues that come from mold exposure.

Obviously, this isn't the only controversial piece of Fallout 76 merchandise. Bethesda came under fire during the launch of Fallout 76 when the company sent nylon versions of the limited edition duffel bag instead of the promised canvas bags. Bethesda responded by offering 500 Atoms, which is only worth about five dollars. It must be noted that the Power Armor helmets that came with the duffel bag as part of the $200 Power Armor Edition are not the same helmets affected by the recall.

Fallout 76 has had quite the rocky start with the initial game garnering negative reviews. While the game has maintained a steady playerbase, this latest controversy is the last thing Bethesda needs as it tries to salvage the game through its Wastelanders DLC.