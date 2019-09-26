What just happened? If you're a Tesla driver who feels your car simply doesn't have enough distractions as is, then we've got some good news for you today: as part of the 10th major version of the Model S, 3, and X's infotainment software, the cars will now have access to Spotify Premium, YouTube, Netflix, Hulu, as well as several other new features.

Given the size and quality of Tesla's in-car displays, true video playback support was just a matter of time. For now, this playback is limited to streaming services, but in the future, perhaps users will be able to upload videos to the car itself for their offline viewing pleasure. Additionally, Cuphead -- the notoriously-difficult, Disney cartoon-inspired sidescrolling platformer -- is now available for the in-car Tesla Arcade.

Both Arcade and "Tesla Theater" (which includes the services mentioned above) will only function while your car is parked, for obvious safety reasons. That may disappoint passengers, but it's probably for the best.

The 10.0 software update is also bringing some other, slightly more practical features for drivers to fiddle with. For example, you can either say "I'm feeling lucky" or I'm feeling hungry" to be given a random point of interest or restaurant recommendation. This could be a good way to explore your city a bit and discover new eateries (or landmarks) that you didn't even know existed.

Fans of Tesla's Autopilot system will likely be pleased to hear that Summon -- now called "Smart Summon" -- is getting an update. The feature will now enable your vehicle to safely extract itself from a parking spot and dodge pedestrians or other obstructions to drive to your location; provided it's within view at all times.

If you love singing along to your favorite songs, Tesla is also rolling out "Caraoke," an in-car karaoke system that works pretty much how you'd expect. You can browse from a "massive library" of music, select a song, and sing along with the lyrics to kill time.

If you want access to the latest version of Tesla's software, you'll just have to be patient. The update will take some time to fully roll-out, but the process begins today.