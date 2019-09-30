What just happened? Several electric cars have been making the news recently for their high speeds and blistering acceleration. Now, a new record of 210.2 mph has been set by the world’s fastest street-legal, all-electric vehicle: the Genovation GXE, which also held the previous record.

Based heavily on the C7 Corvette, the 800-plus-horsepower, $750,000 Genovation GXE managed to reach a record 209 mph ahead of its release last year, but the automaker wanted to beat that figure.

The new run was carried out by Johnny Bohmer on a 3-mile runway at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida and was witnessed by the International Mile Racing Association to record and verify the speed.

With five battery packs powering two 300-kW electric motors, the Genovation GXE boasts 700 pound-feet of torque. It also has a 170-mile range, can go from zero to sixty in under three seconds, and, according to Genovation, can reach 220 mph.

As reported by Motortrend, a few changes were made to the car in order to add that extra 1.2 mph to the previous record. The massive rear wing was replaced with a lower-profile spoiler to reduce drag, a smoother aero element was used instead of the chin splitter, and the diffuser vanes were cut at a steeper angle. Additionally, the rake was altered and suspension springs stiffened to stop the front of the car from dropping too far at high speeds, and the power was increased, though it wasn’t revealed by how much.

As you can see in the video, the car hits 100 mph very quickly, before going on to reach 210.2 mph—a record for a production electric vehicle.

It’s been an interesting few weeks in the world of high-speed electric vehicles, with Tesla’s Model S and Porsche’s Taycan both claiming the fastest lap times at various racetracks. We’ve also seen the Taycan do 0-100 on an aircraft carrier’s deck.