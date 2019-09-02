Something to look forward to: The Porsche Taycan has been getting a lot of attention in recent weeks ahead of its upcoming debut. Now, the company has demonstrated how fast the electric vehicle can go from zero to 90mph and back to zero—using the flight deck of an aircraft carrier.

The feat was performed by professional racer Shea Holbrook, who took the car from a standing start to 90.58 mph on the deck of the USS Hornet, which was docked at Alameda, California. Holbrook then used the carbon-ceramic brakes to take the car to a stop about 30 feet from the end of the ship, and all within 10.7 seconds.

“Deliberately accelerating towards thin air and the ocean is a new experience for me, but the Taycan gave me a huge amount of confidence — it was really stable but under acceleration and, more importantly, under braking,” Holbrook said.

In addition to its awesome acceleration, the Taycan is one tech-packed vehicle. It comes with up to four interior touchscreens, including one for the passenger.

Last week, the Taycan became the fastest four-door EV to lap the Nurburgring Nordschleife racetrack in Germany, which it managed in 7 minutes and 42 seconds. While a few other electric vehicles have beaten that time, it’s a record for a four-door car that’s neither purpose-built nor has a limited production run.

When it comes to speedy EVs, next year will see the release of Tesla’s Roadster. The company says it will be the “fastest production car ever,” able to go from 0-60mph in just 1.9 seconds and 0 – 100 in 4.2 seconds.

The Porsche Taycan will debut this Wednesday, September 4, at events taking place simultaneously in Germany, China, and Canada. The unveiling will also be livestreamed on the company’s NewsTV website.