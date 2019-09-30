Why it matters: HP is the latest to announce a drool-worthy laptop in the Spectre x360 13. If you haven't already noticed, it's becoming less and less difficult to shop for a great looking laptop. It's a trend that most will welcome with open arms as the industry has suffered through some pretty mundane designs in years past.

HP on Monday announced a refreshed version of its Spectre x360 13 convertible that improves upon its predecessor in nearly every way.

The Spectre x360 13 features an aluminum chassis that’s 13 percent smaller than last year’s model, hitting the scales at just 2.8 pounds. The system can be equipped with up to a 4K OLED, 400-nit display with True Black HDR, 100,000:1 contrast ratio and an impressive 90 percent scree-to-body ratio. It’s the first time HP has offered a 13-inch 4K OLED.

HP’s new system adheres to Intel’s Project Athena program, offering twice the performance of last year’s model thanks to up to a 10th Gen Intel Core processor with Iris Plus graphics. You can also equip the convertible with up to 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD with 32GB Optane drive although expect to pay a pretty penny (closer to $1,700) for such high-end amenities.

Other goodies include Wi-Fi 6 support, optional 4G LTE connectivity, USB-C connectivity, a physical kill switch for the webcam and up to 22 hours of battery life on a single charge.

HP’s Spectre x360 13 starts at $1,099 and will be available in October directly from HP in silver, black and blue color schemes. Other configurations will be available courtesy of Best Buy, we’re told.