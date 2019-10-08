In brief: Chrome might dominate the world of web browsers, but there are plenty of excellent, arguably better alternatives to Google’s product, including Opera. The latest version of which now comes with even more enticing features, including a tracker blocker and improved performance.

Opera already offers a number of beneficial tools. There’s its built-in ad blocker that removes the need for any extensions, cryptojacking protection, and a free and unlimited VPN proxy, which is also embedded within the browser itself.

With the newly released Opera 64, users now have access to a tracker blocker. The company says it will block trackers such as analytic scripts, tracking pixels, and other data collection methods, meaning items you showed an interest in won’t appear in ads across the web.

The feature uses the EasyPrivacy Tracking Protection List, and when used in conjunction with the ad-blocker, can improve page loading times by up to 23 percent.

“We consider the tracker blocker to be a browser feature which can be kept on at all times,” explains Opera PC product manager, Joanna Czajka. “Our browser, however, also has plenty of extended privacy features which come in handy when someone feels the need to increase the privacy of their browsing even further.”

Additionally, Opera has upgraded its Snapshot tool, allowing users to save an entire page as a PDF and capture screenshots or specific sections. It’s also possible to draw and add text to the image and post it directly to Twitter, which should be welcome news for meme creators.