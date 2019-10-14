In brief: The new USB-C key will utilize the same secure element chip and firmware found in the originals, we’re told. As such, it’ll work with any site that is compatible with FIDO security keys including GitHub, Twitter, Dropbox, Coinbase, 1Password and Salesforce, just to name a few.

Google launched its first batch of Titan Security Keys in the summer of 2018. The hardware accessory enables top-notch two-factor authentication (2FA) for high-profile users including IT admins, politicians, journalists, activists and executives. Unsurprisingly, they were a big hit with consumers and promptly sold out.

The tech giant has worked with hardware authentication device manufacturer Yubico over the past year to develop a USB-C model that’ll launch on October 15 (that’s tomorrow). Priced at $40, it’s compatible with Android, Chrome OS, macOS and Windows devices and will be sold alongside existing USB-A / NFC and Bluetooth / NFC / USB Titan Security Key variants.

As Google highlighted earlier this year, the use of a security key is perhaps the best defense one can deploy against account takeover attempts.

Sure, the added step is an extra hassle but if you’re operating a mission-critical account, it’s worth the extra few seconds to ensure your account doesn’t get compromised.

Masthead credit: Hanging keys by zffoto