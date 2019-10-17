In a nutshell: If you bought an AMD Bulldozer or Piledriver processor while living in California, or you purchased one of the CPUs directly from the company’s website, you can now submit a claim for up to $300 for each purchased processor.

Back in August, AMD agreed to pay $12.1 million in a class-action lawsuit settlement over false advertising. The company claimed its FX Bulldozer was the “first native eight-core desktop processor” in adverts, but in reality, each chip only had four “dual-core modules” that shared resources, including a single floating-point unit (FPU). AMD said the modules counted as two cores each, but customers disagreed as they couldn’t run separate processes.

A class action lawsuit was launched in 2015, and after a judge in January rejected AMD’s claim that customers would count cores the same way it did, the tech giant agreed to a $12.1 million settlement in August.

Those who bought one of the processors below, which were sold between 2011 and 2013, while living in California or direct from AMD.com could receive some money.

AMD FX-8120

AMD FX-8150

AMD FX-8320

AMD FX-8350

AMD FX-8370

AMD FX-9370

AMD FX-9590

As is usually the case with class-action payments, those submitting a claim shouldn’t expect to receive the full $300, as the more people who apply, the less money each person gets. As noted by The Verge, lawyers will take 30 percent of the $12.1 million, the two plaintiffs will get $7,500 each, and settlement administration could reach $700,000. That would leave around 25,000 payments of the full $300.

If you want to submit a claim, you can apply here before January 3, 2020. You don’t need to supply proof of purchase just yet, unless you bought five or more of the CPUs.

The court will count the claims and decide the final terms of the payments on February 20, 2020.

Image credit: JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock