Rumor mill: It’s been over four years since the last Batman: Arkham game was released, but we’ve been hearing for some time that Warner Bros. Montreal is working on a new entry in the franchise. Now, a reliable leaker has revealed what could be its name and some info on the game itself.

According to Twitter user Sabi (@New_WabiSabi), the next title will be called Batman: Arkham Legacy. While such rumors should usually be taken with a grain a salt, Sabi has a history of accurate leaks. The information they revealed about Nintendo’s E3 announcements before the event led to them being threatened with legal action by the Japanese firm. Additionally, Sabi also leaked info on Microsoft and Bethesda's E3 media briefing, including the surprise appearance of Keanu Reeves in Cyberpunk 2077 and details on next-gen console Project Scarlett.

Arkham legacy?? 👀👀 — Sabi (@New_WabiSabi) 21 October 2019

In addition to the name, Sabi revealed that players would be able to control some or all of the Batman family—which is something that was rumored in the past. We’ve also heard that the game will revolve around the criminal organization called the Court of Owls.

The stuff about the playable family seems to be legit — Sabi (@New_WabiSabi) 21 October 2019

As noted by PC Gamer, WB Games Montreal released a series of teasers last month that suggested an official reveal of the new Batman game would take place at Sony's September State of Play, but that wasn’t the case.

Exactly when Batman: Arkham Legacy launches is unclear. Hopefully, it won’t suffer the same problems on the PC as the last game—Arkham Knight—which had so many bugs and issues that WB Games suspended sales of the PC version for several months.