Bottom line: Known mostly in the west for its smartphone products and fancy concepts, Xiaomi's product line of consumer electronics also includes TVs, laptops, speakers and even an electric scooter. That line-up is now expanding to gaming monitors with the launch of the 34-inch Xiaomi Surface Display and the 23.8-inch Xiaomi Monitor.

On the surface, it would seem that Xiaomi's minimalist looking Mi Surface Display won't cater to gamers, but its clean appearance, devoid of angles and creases, comes with a 144Hz display and a 4ms GTG response time. The 34-inch LCD makes use of AMD's FreeSync technology to enable a variable refresh rate and covers 121 percent of the sRGB color gamut.

The monitor has a resolution of 3440 x 1440 pixels and is also aimed at multimedia consumers looking to get immersed in the cinematic 21:9 aspect ratio screen that also boasts a 1500R curvature. Bezels have been kept to a minimum (~2mm, on three sides) and the panel sits on a height and tilt-adjusting stand. For connectivity, the Mi Surface Display is expected to come with a DisplayPort and multiple HDMI inputs.

The second model, simply called the Xiaomi Monitor, is a rather basic variant with a 23.8-inch 1080p display and a fixed stand that only allows for angle adjustment. Other details of this monitor are scarce at this point, apart from the single HDMI that can be seen on the back and buttons for OSD controls below the frame rather than on the back, as is the case with its bigger brother.

Both monitors are set to go on sale in China this week at an attractive price. Excluding VAT, the higher-end Mi Surface Display will cost ¥2,500 (~ $312) or can be pre-ordered at an even lower price of ¥1,999 (~ $282), while the smaller variant will reportedly sell for ¥699 (~$99). It remains to be seen if Xiaomi sells these monitors in the US or European markets.