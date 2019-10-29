In brief: Add Razer to the growing list of companies offering wireless earbuds. The gaming hardware maker on Tuesday announced the Razer Hammerhead, a set of wireless earbuds that boast lag-free operation as their key differentiator.

The truly wireless earbuds utilize a “customized” Bluetooth 5.0 connection that Razer claims reduces latency down to just 60ms when used in Gaming Mode.

They’re also devoid of the stuttering and desynching issues that plague other Bluetooth devices, Razer added.

Technical specifications are as follows:

Headphones

Frequency response: 20 Hz – 20kHz

Impedance: 32 ± 15% Ω

Sensitivity: 91 ± 3 dB @ 1 kHz

Max input power: 8mW

Drivers: 13 mm

Approximate weight: 45.0 g

Microphone

Frequency response: 300 Hz – 5 kHz

Signal-to-noise ratio: ≥ 55 dB

Sensitivity (@1 kHz): -42 ± 3 dB

Pickup pattern: Omnidirectional

Razer’s earbuds are IPX4 rated for sweat and splash protection but do leave a bit to be desired in the battery department with just three hours of runtime on a single charge. The wireless charging case can supply up to four additional recharges for a total of 15 hours of use.

Others like Apple and Amazon offer up to five hours of use on a single charge and 20 to 24 hours of total runtime, respectively, when factoring in the wireless charging case.

A full recharge will take roughly 1.5 hours, we’re told.

Razer’s Hammerhead True Wireless earbuds are available to purchase from writing for $99.99.